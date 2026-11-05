English law and special tax regime: How Tamchy project is progressing

Construction of facilities within Tamchy Special Financial and Investment Territory (SFIT) continues in Issyk-Kul region. Adylbek Kasymaliev reviewed the progress of the project, the Cabinet of Ministers' press service reported.

During his working visit, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers was briefed on construction work, infrastructure development and the implementation of planned facilities.

The project includes phased construction of modern office centers, residential complexes, and business and tourism infrastructure. Work is also underway to build housing for future residents and develop a resort and recreational zone.

The Tamchy Special Financial and Investment Territory is being established to attract international capital and promote financial services, financial technologies, the IT industry, logistics and tourism.

One of the project's key features will be a special legal, tax and foreign exchange regime for its participants.

The project also provides for the establishment of an international dispute resolution center based on English law.

The Tamchy SFIT is expected to become a platform for attracting foreign investors and developing international business on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 1/3

Following the visit, Kasymaliev issued instructions to officials responsible for the project's further implementation.

However, the Cabinet's statement did not specify how much has already been invested in construction, which companies are involved in the project or when the main facilities are expected to be completed.