Around 1,500 taxis in Hong Kong to carry Tamchy SFIT branding

The Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) proposed launching an international initiative called NextFinance to promote cooperation among financial centers in Asia. The initiative envisages sharing expertise, developing new approaches to financial jurisdiction development and implementing joint projects, the organization’s press service reported.

The proposal was presented on November 4 at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026, one of the world’s largest financial technology forums. It was put forward by Ayaz Baetov, Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and First Deputy Chairman of the Tamchy SFIT Management Council.

Bayetov said financial centers needed to adapt to technological change, introduce digital solutions and create favorable conditions for business development and investment.

He stressed that achieving these goals required stronger cooperation between different jurisdictions and the development of joint solutions.

"The future of financial centers depends on their ability to adapt to technological change, introduce digital solutions and create favorable conditions for business development and investment. Addressing these challenges requires close cooperation between jurisdictions,” he said.

On the sidelines of the forum, Bayetov also met with Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong government. They discussed prospects for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong in the financial sector, including stronger ties between financial institutions, the exchange of regulatory expertise and the development of financial technologies.

Chan invited representatives of Tamchy SFIT to attend the Asian Financial Forum, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong on January 26–27, 2027. He said Hong Kong was ready to share its expertise and strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in financial services and digital innovation.

In addition, around 1,500 taxis bearing Tamchy SFIT branding will run on the streets of Hong Kong for a month, including during Hong Kong FinTech Week. The campaign is intended to raise the profile of Kyrgyzstan’s financial jurisdiction in one of Asia’s largest business centers.