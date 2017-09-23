18:03
+17
USD 68.46
EUR 82.09
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyzstani Meerim Momunova – champion of Asian Games

Kyrgyzstani Meerim Momunova is the champion of Asian indoor games and martial arts tournaments held in Ashgabat, the official site of the competition reported.

The native sportswoman performed at the wrestling tournament alysh (freestyle) in the weight category up to 60 kg. Yesterday she held two fights, in which she defeated Zukhra Madraimova (Turkmenistan) and Ulzhan Dyusembayeva (Kazakhstan). In the evening, Momunova defeated another Turkmenian Zarina Abdyrakhmanova and won a gold medal.

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic rose from the 15th to the 12th place in the medal standings. On her account now — three gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze medals.
link:
views: 106
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan wins 30 medals at Asian Games
Wrestler Tynchtykbek uulu Bekzat – champion of Asian Games
Asian Games: Bekzhan Matysaev wins bronze at Thai boxing tournament
Track and field athlete Gulshana Satarova wins silver at Asian Games
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis win five medals at belt wrestling tournament
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze at World Wrestling Championship
Two Kyrgyzstanis in top 20 best world women - wrestlers
Two Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 of world freestyle wrestling rating
Kyrgyzstani Ayperi Medet kyzy becomes world champion in wrestling
Kyrgyz wrestlers win 3 more medals at Asian Championship
Popular
Sapar Isakov: Kyrgyzstan's rapid growth will be associated with Steven Seagal Sapar Isakov: Kyrgyzstan's rapid growth will be associated with Steven Seagal
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Kyrgyzstan plans tenfold increase in production of fish products Kyrgyzstan plans tenfold increase in production of fish products
Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading Details of termination of agreement with Liglass Trading