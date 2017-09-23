Kyrgyzstani Meerim Momunova – champion of Asian Games

Kyrgyzstani Meerim Momunova is the champion of Asian indoor games and martial arts tournaments held in Ashgabat, the official site of the competition reported.

The native sportswoman performed at the wrestling tournament alysh (freestyle) in the weight category up to 60 kg . Yesterday she held two fights, in which she defeated Zukhra Madraimova ( Turkmenistan ) and Ulzhan Dyusembayeva ( Kazakhstan ). In the evening, Momunova defeated another Turkmenian Zarina Abdyrakhmanova and won a gold medal.