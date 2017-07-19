Manas epic first translated into Bashkir language

Russian linguists translated the Kyrgyz Epic of Manas into the Bashkir language. Non-profit organization Office Group of Bashkortostan reported.

It is known that work on technical and literary translation began in 2015. The head of the republic Rustem Khamitov presented the first copy of the epic in Bashkir language to the President Almazbek Atambayev during his recent state visit to Russia .

According to the organization, a group of five linguists from Ufa Science Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences headed by the head of the Laboratory of Linguistics and Information Technologies Zinur Sirazitdinov worked on the translation. The illustrations for the publication were prepared by the Bashkir painter Salavat Gilyazetdinov.

The official presentation of the translated epic will take place on July 22 in Bishkek. As noted, the books will be available in the largest libraries in Kyrgyzstan , as well as in the reading halls of universities and schools. In Bashkortostan, books will be handed over to the funds of the republican library system.

Manas epic is included in the list of masterpieces of the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO, as well as in the Guinness Book of Records as the most voluminous epic in the world. The trilogy on Sayakbay Karalayev’s legends consists of more than 500,000 lines.