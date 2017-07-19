Manas epic first translated into Bashkir language

Russian linguists translated the Kyrgyz Epic of Manas into the Bashkir language. Non-profit organization Office Group of Bashkortostan reported.
It is known that work on technical and literary translation began in 2015. The head of the republic Rustem Khamitov presented the first copy of the epic in Bashkir language to the President Almazbek Atambayev during his recent state visit to
According to the organization, a group of five linguists from
The official presentation of the translated epic will take place on July
Manas epic is included in the list of masterpieces of the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO, as well as in the Guinness Book of Records as the most voluminous epic in the world. The trilogy on Sayakbay Karalayev’s legends consists of more than 500,000 lines.