Permits required for climbing Pobeda Peak after mountaineer’s death

Kyrgyzstan has introduced a permit system for climbers attempting to summit Pobeda Peak, the highest point of the Tien Shan mountain range at an altitude of more than 7,400 meters. The State Agency for Tourism Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«We are introducing a permit system for ascents of Pobeda Peak. From now on, any climber wishing to climb the peak must obtain official permission,» the agency said.

In the near future, permits are planned to be issued to around 20 climbers with a high level of training and experience.

The decision to introduce the permit system was prompted by the death of Russian mountaineer Natalia Nagovitsina last year.

On August 12, 2025, Nagovitsina suffered a leg injury while climbing Pobeda Peak, the highest point of the Tien Shan, at an altitude of about 7,200 meters above sea level. Other climbers attempted to rescue her but were unable to do so due to severe weather conditions. One of the rescuers, Italian climber Luca Sinigaglia, died on August 15 from hypothermia.

Earlier, the Russian Mountaineering Federation said it could not and would not initiate a new search operation for Nagovitsina.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, the rescue operation was officially suspended on August 23, 2025, due to worsening weather conditions. Some of the climber’s fellow mountaineers continued attempts to reach the area, but weather conditions prevented further efforts. On September 2, President of the Kyrgyz Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation Eduard Kubatov announced that all search and rescue operations had been terminated.

Pobeda Peak is 7,439 meters high and is considered one of the most challenging mountains in the world to climb. More than 80 climbers have died there over the years.