Smuggling of goods for more than 160,000 soms was stopped in Batken region. The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, a Chevrolet Cobalt car driven by a citizen of Uzbekistan was stopped at Kaitpas checkpoint in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.

During the inspection, clothing produced in the Republic of Uzbekistan was found with a total weight of 238 kilograms without shipping documents confirming the legality of import.

The average market value of the detained goods was 163,410 soms.

The collected materials were transferred to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region.