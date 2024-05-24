Kyrgyzstani killed in accident in Kazakhstan, two in hospital

A traffic accident involving citizens of Kyrgyzstan occurred on Samara-Shymkent highway in Aytibi region of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, 27-year-old citizen died in the accident. There were two other people in the car. They are in the hospital under the supervision of doctors. One of them is in serious condition, the second received minor injuries.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan is working on the issue of sending cargo 200 to the Kyrgyz Republic.