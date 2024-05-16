Pathology of Newborns and Children's Somatics Department opened in Tokmak

The Department of Pathology of Newborns and Children’s Somatics was opened in Tokmak. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the department was fully financed by As-Safa Public Charitable Foundation for a total amount of more than 42 million soms.

The two-storey department with a total area of 634 square meters includes a waiting area, office of the head, reception desk, examination room, offices of doctors, staff and nurses, sterilization room, six day patient rooms, shower room, vaccination rooms, treatment rooms, room for storage of medicines. The department is equipped with medical equipment and furniture.

Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that, according to statistics, 5 percent of the annual 150,000 births in Kyrgyzstan are premature. It is worth noting that over the past 10 years, the survival rate of extremely low birth weight babies has increased from 5 to 7 percent.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev thanked the founder of Kuwait As-Safa Foundation Sheikh Muhammad Abdurahman Al-Shaya for his contribution to the development of the health care system, improving the quality of medical services and noted that the commissioning of this department would contribute to saving the lives of many small children.