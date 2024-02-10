Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week

Rain and snow are expected again in Bishkek next week, but it will be warm, weather forecasters say.

On February 12, no precipitation is forecast at night in the capital, the air temperature will be up to −2 degrees Celsius. Rain and snow are possible during the day. The air will warm up to +6 degrees.

Snow is expected on February 13 at night. Air temperature will drop to −3 degrees. No precipitation and up to +6 degrees are forecast during the day in Bishkek.

February 14 will be warm and sunny in the capital. Air temperature at night will be up to −2 degrees, during the day — up to +12 degrees.

The weather will begin to change again on February 15. No precipitation is expected at night; air temperature will be up to +2 degrees. Rain is possible during the day, but weather forecasters predict up to +14 degrees.

Unstable weather is expected on February 16-17, precipitation and a drop in temperature are possible.