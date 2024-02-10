14:49
USD 89.43
EUR 96.34
RUB 0.98
English

Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week

Rain and snow are expected again in Bishkek next week, but it will be warm, weather forecasters say.

On February 12, no precipitation is forecast at night in the capital, the air temperature will be up to −2 degrees Celsius. Rain and snow are possible during the day. The air will warm up to +6 degrees.

Snow is expected on February 13 at night. Air temperature will drop to −3 degrees. No precipitation and up to +6 degrees are forecast during the day in Bishkek.

February 14 will be warm and sunny in the capital. Air temperature at night will be up to −2 degrees, during the day — up to +12 degrees.

The weather will begin to change again on February 15. No precipitation is expected at night; air temperature will be up to +2 degrees. Rain is possible during the day, but weather forecasters predict up to +14 degrees.

Unstable weather is expected on February 16-17, precipitation and a drop in temperature are possible.

  • Such temperature changes can affect health; people suffering from high blood pressure and weather-sensitive people should especially closely monitor their condition.
link: https://24.kg/english/286450/
views: 105
Print
Related
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley
Rise in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan in coming days - minister
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Snow, cold weather expected in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of next week
Record high air temperature registered in Bishkek on December 25
43 people turn to trauma center in Bishkek after slipping on ice for 3 days
Snowfalls, frosts to -15-20 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan
Record high air temperature registered in Bishkek on December 5
Weather alert: Sharp drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek
Date of hot water shutdown in Bishkek to be changed, period extended Date of hot water shutdown in Bishkek to be changed, period extended
Kyrgyzstan has to pay $400 million of external debt in 2024 Kyrgyzstan has to pay $400 million of external debt in 2024
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek
10 February, Saturday
14:28
Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek ne...
14:18
Runner Sardana Trofimova receives certificate of Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan
13:01
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
12:44
Bone Marrow Transplantation Department to be opened at Dzhal Hospital
12:36
Oktyabrsky District Court rules to shut down Kloop Media