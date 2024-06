Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken and Issyk-Kul regions on June 3 and June 4 due to expected heavy rains. The water level in rivers is expected to rise.

To avoid flooding, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends to make ditches, drainage channels, install water pipes and clear them of garbage.