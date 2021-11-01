19:22
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow

Two residential areas of Bishkek will temporarily have no water tomorrow. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work at Kalys-Ordo and Muras-Ordo water intakes and city water supply networks.

Cold water supply will be suspended tomorrow, on November 2, in Kalys-Ordo (from 9.00 to 15.00) and Muras-Ordo (from 9.00 to 17.00) residential areas.

Bishkek City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the population and organizations to stock up on drinking water.
