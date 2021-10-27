16:51
Construction of Almaty - Cholpon-Ata road discussed in Kazakhstan

Issue of construction of Almaty — Cholpon-Ata road was discussed in Kazakhstan. Information about it is posted on the website of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Dyushekeev met with the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov yesterday.

At the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation, in particular, the construction of Almaty — Cholpon-Ata highway, resumption of direct flights between the capitals of the two states and the railway communication from Russia to Kyrgyzstan through the territory of Kazakhstan.

Attention was also paid to the issues of transit of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan through the territory of Kazakhstan.
