Uzbekistan to build two schools in Batken region

Uzbekistan will build two schools in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, construction of these schools will be fully financed by Uzbekistan. Two new schools will be built to replace dilapidated school buildings. The first is a boarding school in the village of Samarkandek for 350 children, the second is an educational institution in Margun village, Leilek district, for 500 students.