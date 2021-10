The women’s wrestling tournaments within the World Championship ended in Oslo the day before.

Kyrgyz athletes — Meerim Zhumanazarova, Aisuluu Tynybekova and Aiperi Medet kyzy won three medals, taking the sixth place in the final protocol.

This is a very good result. The national team of Russia, for example, consisting of 10 representatives, took the seventh place.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Zholaman Sharshenbekov (60 kilograms) and Beksultan Makhmudov (97 kilograms) will start competing today.