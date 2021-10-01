11:35
Suspect in cemetery vandalism detained in Osh city

Police detained a vandalism suspect in Osh city. The Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The 21-year-old man stole fences from the graves and sold them to the scrap metal collection points.

«According to preliminary data, together with his accomplice, he repeatedly stole fences from graves, took a taxi and sold them to scrap metal collection points. He spent the profit on his own needs. The investigation of the case continues; the search for the second suspect is underway. Criminal liability of the employees of the scrap metal collection point is also being considered,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
