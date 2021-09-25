11:40
Development of project for construction of E-Commerce Park begins

Within the framework of the draft program for the development of Kyrgyzstan until 2026, it is proposed to form a regulatory and legal framework for conducting electronic commerce. The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The ministry notes that the principles of regulation and participants of electronic commerce, the procedure for registration of transactions and principles of taxation will be determined. In addition, the procedure for the exchange of information between the participants of the process and cybersecurity issues will be regulated.

«A national e-commerce operator will be chosen. To develop the infrastructure for trade and postal operations, development of a project for the construction of an E-Commerce Park near the country’s airport infrastructure has begun,» the press statement says.
