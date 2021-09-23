Number of flights from five Russian cities to Osh increased

Air traffic between Russia and several other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, is to be resumed from October 5. Website of the Russian government says.

In particular, servicing of Moscow — Osh — Moscow route is being resumed with a frequency of four flights a week. One flight a week will be operated in the following directions: St. Petersburg — Bishkek — St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg — Osh — St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk — Osh — Novosibirsk. Flights on the routes Krasnoyarsk — Osh — Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg — Osh — Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk — Osh — Irkutsk are resumed with the same frequency.

Earlier, the operational headquarters of the Russian Federation has already increased the number of flights from Russian cities to the cities of the Kyrgyz Republic. Flights from six Russian cities resumed on August 27.

In addition, Russia is increasing the number of flights to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Africa, Japan, Denmark, Bahrain and India.