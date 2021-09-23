10:37
USD 84.80
EUR 99.50
RUB 1.16
English

Recovery of Kyrgyzstan's economy to begin in early 2022

The peak of economic recovery is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 — the first quarter of 2022. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) said.

At the same time, it is noted that the low-water period poses risks to economic activity. The EDB’s forecast assumes a slowdown in price growth next year, given the stability of the som exchange rate and weakening of temporary factors.

According to EDB estimates, GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan will be 3.8 percent in 2021.

Compared to the previous forecast, the estimate was lowered by 0.1 percent. The bank notes that the low-water period has already affected the indicators of agriculture and poses additional risks to the energy sector.

«The key prerequisites for the forecast scenario are social and political stability in the country (parliamentary elections are scheduled for late autumn) and implementation of the production plan at the Kumtor mine. The forecast has a high degree of uncertainty. This is mainly due to the absence of Kumtor’s reports on its production results from the second quarter of this year in open sources. So far, we are of the opinion that in the next two years the company will follow the long-term gold production plan, published by Centerra Gold in February 2021,» the bank says.
link: https://24.kg/english/208064/
views: 82
Print
Related
EDB wins Environmental Finance's 2021 IMPACT Award
EDB: Low-water season has limiting impact on Kyrgyz economy
Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppressed in 2021
Global slowdown in grain price growth eases pressure on prices in Kyrgyzstan
ADB: Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth to reach 3.5 percent in 2021
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Protracted economic recovery to pre-crisis level expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing thanks to remittances
Economies of EDB countries adapted to COVID-19 pandemic
Economy in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to reach pre-crisis level in 2022
Popular
Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey
Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported
Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud
Chairman of Kumtor Gold Company Trade Union Committee banned from visiting mine Chairman of Kumtor Gold Company Trade Union Committee banned from visiting mine
23 September, Thursday
10:33
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Ky...
10:27
1,403 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 212 - in serious condition
10:22
95 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,036 in total
10:13
Recovery of Kyrgyzstan's economy to begin in early 2022
09:51
Parliament extends term of work of state commission on Kumtor
22 September, Wednesday
17:51
Kyrgyzstani and her 12-month-old son found murdered in New Delhi
17:28
Supporters of detained ex-deputy hold rally near Pervomaisky District Court
17:15
Devalued Kyrgyz gold as consequence of decisions of some officials