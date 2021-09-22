10:07
USD 84.80
EUR 99.50
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan stands as candidate for UN Human Rights Council

Kyrgyzstan stands as a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025 and for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028, President Sadyr Japarov said in his video message at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

«Our country is interested and always ready to contribute to international efforts to solve common problems of mankind. Based on it, Kyrgyzstan nominated itself as a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025 and for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028. I call on all UN member states to support us in the elections,» he addressed the members of the organization.

Sadyr Japarov reminded that neighbors of Kyrgyzstan in the region would also mark the 30th anniversary of joining the UN next year.

«I would like to stress that in centuries-old relations with neighbors, Kyrgyzstan always stands for an equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, solution of all disagreements exclusively through negotiations. Given this significant date, we propose to hold a Central Asia — UN summit in 2022 in order to together summarize the results of mutual cooperation and outline joint plans for the future for the development and security of Central Asia. We suggest to organize the summit within the time frame of the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. I ask the distinguished President of the General Assembly and the UN Secretary-General to include participation in these events in their schedules for the next year,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/207914/
views: 79
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov tells UN General Assembly about unscrupulous investors
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will not deviate from the democratic path
President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in General Debate of UN General Assembly
UN to help Kyrgyzstan with projects on combatting coronavirus
Sadyr Japarov receives UN Assistant Secretary-General Mirjana Spoljaric Egger
Zhyldyz Bakashova and Ozonnia Ojielo discuss gender policy in Kyrgyzstan
Aliza Soltonbekova tells about success in protection of PWD rights at UN session
Border conflict: Concept of Tajikistan's military aggression to be sent to UN
Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN, other international organizations replaced
MFA: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights monitors situation at border
Popular
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek
COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed
Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export
22 September, Wednesday
09:54
Mikhail Mishustin and Ulukbek Maripov talk over the phone Mikhail Mishustin and Ulukbek Maripov talk over the pho...
09:48
Sadyr Japarov tells UN General Assembly about unscrupulous investors
09:37
Kyrgyzstan stands as candidate for UN Human Rights Council
09:21
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will not deviate from the democratic path
21 September, Tuesday
18:28
Talant Mamytov, Tanzila Narbaeva agree to strengthen cooperation
17:54
Venera Ryskulova appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city
17:44
Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs
17:26
Number of domestic violence cases increases by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan
15:11
Chairwoman of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan