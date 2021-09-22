Kyrgyzstan stands as candidate for UN Human Rights Council

Kyrgyzstan stands as a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025 and for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028, President Sadyr Japarov said in his video message at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

«Our country is interested and always ready to contribute to international efforts to solve common problems of mankind. Based on it, Kyrgyzstan nominated itself as a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025 and for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028. I call on all UN member states to support us in the elections,» he addressed the members of the organization.

Sadyr Japarov reminded that neighbors of Kyrgyzstan in the region would also mark the 30th anniversary of joining the UN next year.

«I would like to stress that in centuries-old relations with neighbors, Kyrgyzstan always stands for an equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, solution of all disagreements exclusively through negotiations. Given this significant date, we propose to hold a Central Asia — UN summit in 2022 in order to together summarize the results of mutual cooperation and outline joint plans for the future for the development and security of Central Asia. We suggest to organize the summit within the time frame of the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. I ask the distinguished President of the General Assembly and the UN Secretary-General to include participation in these events in their schedules for the next year,» he said.