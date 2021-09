Some districts of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan will have no gas for several days. Press service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan company reports.

The reason for the shutdown is overhaul at Zhany-Turmush gas distribution station.

Gas supply will be suspended from September 20 to September 23 in Kyzyl-Kyshtak and Zhany-Turmush villages.

Gazprom Kyrgyzstan apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources.