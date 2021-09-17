17:59
New director of Unaa state institution appointed

Rustam Dzhokoev was appointed a director of Unaa state institution under the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet of Ministers confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

The order on the appointment of Rustam Dzhokoev was signed yesterday by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov. Rustam Dzhokoev is 34 years old. He has been working for the State Registration System since 2016. He was an employee of the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, and then Unaa state institution.

Earlier, Turusbek Tumonbaev, co-father-in-law of Sadyr Japarov, was the director of Unaa state institution. He was dismissed from his post on September 13, 2021.
