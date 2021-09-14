15:26
National security law of Kyrgyzstan is outdated, needs changes

The national security law is outdated and requires development of a new version. Expert Marat Dzhamankulov said at a round table discussion in Bishkek.

«The law is framework and does not include a number of modern terms and concepts, such as «information security» and «cybersecurity.» We need a clear definition of what we include in the concept of national security,» he said.

Marat Dzhamankulov also noted that there is no need for a separate law on the Security Council. «The norms prescribed in it can easily be included in the new version of the law on national security. It is also necessary to register a new position — Deputy Chairman of the Security Council,» he concluded.

The national security law was adopted in February 2003. It has been amended four times for 18 years.
