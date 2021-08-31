11:47
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov talks with the head of Uzbekistan over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with his counterpart, the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Presidential press service reported.

The leaders of the two countries discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the region.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the Independence Day, wished him health and success in his state activities, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly Kyrgyz people.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, also congratulated him on the anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence. He stressed that the Kyrgyz side is ready to further strengthen the strategic partnership, expand political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, the head of state held telephone talks with the head of Turkey and the President of the European Council.
link: https://24.kg/english/205596/
views: 77
Print
Related
Businessmen from Uzbekistan arrive in Osh to study cooperation opportunities
Aripov: It is necessary to effectively use transport potential of Central Asia
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov signs law on Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Uzbekistanis turn to Sadyr Japarov: Your border guards discredit Kyrgyzstan
Three women from Uzbekistan detained when trying to illegally enter Kyrgyzstan
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
Presidential election campaign starts in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan allocates 100 places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video Moment of shooting by policeman in Bishkek caught on video
Forcible takeover of Kumtor could entail sanctions - expert Forcible takeover of Kumtor could entail sanctions - expert
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan
Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek Patrol police officer shoots and kills man in Bishkek
31 August, Tuesday
11:24
145 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,734 in total 145 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzst...
11:11
Sadyr Japarov talks with the head of Uzbekistan over the phone
11:05
Independence Day: Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic
11:01
Sadyr Japarov and Recep Erdogan talk over the phone
10:48
Music video released by anniversary of independence of Central Asian countries
30 August, Monday
17:36
Sadyr Japarov tells what country's authorities are focused on