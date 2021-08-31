Sadyr Japarov talks with the head of Uzbekistan over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with his counterpart, the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Presidential press service reported.

The leaders of the two countries discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the region.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the Independence Day, wished him health and success in his state activities, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly Kyrgyz people.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, also congratulated him on the anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence. He stressed that the Kyrgyz side is ready to further strengthen the strategic partnership, expand political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, the head of state held telephone talks with the head of Turkey and the President of the European Council.