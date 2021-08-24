IMMAF President Kerrith Brown arrives in Bishkek

IMMAF President Kerrith Brown pays an official visit to Bishkek.

It is noted that the 6th National MMA Championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The MMA and Pankration Federation hopes that cooperation with IMMAF will become a springboard for domestic athletes, because many fighters participate in the tournaments under the auspices of the UFC, Bellator and Brave.

Kerrith Brown arrived in Kyrgyzstan for the first time and noted the good level of young fighters. He promised to follow their sports development.

Kerrith Brown is a British judoka, champion and medalist of the British championships, medalist of the European and World Championships, medalist of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, participant of the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.