Ulukbek Maripov wishes Kyrgyz Paralympic team success

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov received the country’s Paralympic team. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

«Sport unites people, strengthens the spirit and helps to overcome any obstacles. By your sports results, you have proven that you can overcome all difficulties; by your personal example, you have shown what the force of will and striving for a set goal are. All people of Kyrgyzstan will be rooting for you at the upcoming Paralympic Games. I wish you success,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted and handed the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic to a member of the national team Arystanbek Bazarkulov.

The 16th Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Arystanbek Bazarkulov (para-track and field athletics — shot put) and Khayitkhon Khusan kyzy (parajudo in the weight category up to 57 kilograms among blind athletes) secured berths at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
