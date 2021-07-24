15:30
USD 84.26
EUR 99.21
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place today between the heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Presidential press service reported.

«During the conversation, Sadyr Japarov warmly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday. He wished him inexhaustible energy, as well as success in matters aimed at the development and prosperity of Uzbekistan. Japarov stressed that under his leadership, significant transformations are taking place in Uzbekistan, aimed at improving the living standards of the population and ensuring high rates of economic growth,» the statement says.

The head of state also invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan at his earliest convenience.
link: https://24.kg/english/202029/
views: 85
Print
Related
Presidential election campaign starts in Uzbekistan
President Sadyr Japarov gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Results of Sadyr Japarov’ meeting with deputies announced
President Sadyr Japarov to meet with deputies of Parliament
80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis trust President Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov instructs to accelerate pace of vaccination of population
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Sadyr Japarov's meeting with business: What president entrusts to officials
Uzbekistan allocates 100 places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis
Sadyr Japarov in Tajikistan: Number of documents signed
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek
24 July, Saturday
15:06
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his b...
15:00
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region
14:32
Organizers of FINIKO pyramid scheme detained in Bishkek
13:49
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
13:26
Riots in Bishkek: Another charge brought against Almazbek Atambayev