Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place today between the heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Presidential press service reported.

«During the conversation, Sadyr Japarov warmly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday. He wished him inexhaustible energy, as well as success in matters aimed at the development and prosperity of Uzbekistan. Japarov stressed that under his leadership, significant transformations are taking place in Uzbekistan, aimed at improving the living standards of the population and ensuring high rates of economic growth,» the statement says.

The head of state also invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan at his earliest convenience.