Presidential election campaign starts in Uzbekistan

The presidential election campaign started in Uzbekistan today. Uzreport.news reports.

The next presidential elections will be held in the republic on the first Sunday of the third decade of October (October 24).

Earlier, the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan approved an estimate of the costs of organizing the presidential elections in the amount of 300 billion sums ($ 28.5 million). At the same time, according to Sputnik-Uzbekistan, each of five parties will receive 15.4 billion sums ($ 1.5 million), if their candidate is nominated, and each candidate will receive 3.97 billion sums (about $ 380,000). The remaining funds will be used to equip almost 11,000 polling stations, publish methodological guides, ballots, and pay salaries to members of election commissions.