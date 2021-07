A five-year-old boy drowned in a canal near Alamedin-1 microdistrict in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reports.

The ministry reportedly received information that a boy born in 2016 drowned at the intersection of Shabdan Baatyr Avenue (Chui Avenue) and Auezov Street.

Five rescuers were involved in the search. They pulled the body out of the water and handed it over to the ambulance team.