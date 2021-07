Two teenagers drowned in a water reservoir in Alamedin district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The accident took place in Grozd village. Two girls, 14 and 15, drowned in the water reservoir.

The body of one girl was found by local residents before the arrival of rescuers; employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled the body of the second girl out of water and handed it over to the police.