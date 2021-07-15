17:11
Mirlan Arstanbaev becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Australia

Mirlan Arstanbaev has been appointed an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, concurrently with his residence in Tokyo. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding decree.

Earlier, Mirlan Arstanbaev was the head of the Secretariat of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He also held the position of General Director of the State Enterprise of Diplomatic Service under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan since March 6, 2019.
