Fire broke out at Khalmion market in Khalmion village, Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«The fire broke out in a container at Khalmion market at about seven o’clock in the morning. Three fire brigades were involved in its extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 8.30, and it was completely extinguished at 9.15,» the ministry said.

According to preliminary data, the fire destroyed 432 square meters of retail space. The cause of the fire is being found out.