17:21
USD 84.79
EUR 100.65
RUB 1.16
English

Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no mass blackouts

There will be no mass blackouts in the autumn-winter period. The head of the Electrical Energy Department of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, Marat Jeenbekov, told at a press conference.

«We will maximize the generation of electricity at the hydropower station, and the Heating and Power Plant (HPP) will be loaded at full capacity. Even now, given the low-water situation in the country, the HPP generates 160-180 megawatts per hour. This has never happened before. We have always used only 50-60 megawatts per hour in Bishkek in the summer,» he said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy urges to use less electricity for heating of buildings, given its shortage.

«In order to save electricity and use it efficiently, we ask to use less electricity for heating,» Marat Jeenbekov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/200040/
views: 144
Print
Related
Hospitals and observation units uninterruptedly provided with electricity
Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply
Energy Ministry and owners of small HPPs agree on purchase of electricity
Kyrgyzstan loses water due to electricity return agreement
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes new electricity tariffs
Kyrgyzstan starts returning electricity to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Low water, deficit, problems: Kyrgyzstanis urged to save electricity
World Bank supports revision of electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from Kazakhstan
Popular
Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries
Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan 108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
6 July, Tuesday
16:50
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.1 milli...
16:27
National Bank suspends exchange of old banknotes, sale of gold bars
16:09
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
15:56
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no mass blackouts
15:19
27 families of killed in Batken receive compensation of one million soms