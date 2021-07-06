Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no mass blackouts

There will be no mass blackouts in the autumn-winter period. The head of the Electrical Energy Department of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, Marat Jeenbekov, told at a press conference.

«We will maximize the generation of electricity at the hydropower station, and the Heating and Power Plant (HPP) will be loaded at full capacity. Even now, given the low-water situation in the country, the HPP generates 160-180 megawatts per hour. This has never happened before. We have always used only 50-60 megawatts per hour in Bishkek in the summer,» he said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy urges to use less electricity for heating of buildings, given its shortage.

«In order to save electricity and use it efficiently, we ask to use less electricity for heating,» Marat Jeenbekov concluded.