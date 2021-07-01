16:21
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create tourist map of Turkic world

Kyrgyzstan proposed to create a tourist map of Turkic world. It was announced at the 6th meeting of the Tourism Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTSS).

The idea was voiced by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov at an informal meeting of the heads of the CCTSS back in March. The Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Seyit Rysaliev noted that the Turkic world has great potential for development of the tourism sector. Due to its multiplier effect, the tourism industry is capable of developing social, economic, trade, cultural, transport and logistics ties.

«Modernization of the tourism industry, creation of a tourist map of the Turkic world and its distribution will contribute to the development of tourism in the Turkic world. I also would like to note that international sports competitions in ethnic sports, such as the World Nomad Games, have great potential and can serve as a good impetus for the development of the tourism sector of the Turkic world. The World Nomad Games has become a brand, a cultural tourism asset. Holding of the World Nomad Games by the CCTSS member states will significantly increase the tourist demand on the world stage,» he concluded.

In addition, a proposal was made to provide tourists with budget-friendly options of transport services: air, land and waterways.
