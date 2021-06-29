13:48
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree on reduction of state apparatus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on reducing the state apparatus.

In order to optimize the structure of state bodies of executive power and management, eliminate duplicate and unnecessary functions, as well as ensure savings of budgetary funds provided for the maintenance of the state apparatus, and guided by Article 71 of the Constitution, it was decided to reduce the number of staff of the Presidential Executive Office by 30 percent. Staff of the ministries, state committees, administrative departments and local self-government bodies under the jurisdiction of the head of state will be reduced.

It is recommended:

  • The Parliament to carry out work to reduce the number of employees of the apparatus, administrative department up to 30 percent;
  • The Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, local courts and the judicial department to optimize the structure of the judiciary and reduce their staff by up to 30 percent;
  • Local governments to conduct an inventory of budgetary institutions and organizations supported by local budgets, and reduce the number of employees by up to 30 percent.

The Cabinet of Ministers:

  • Ensure payment of dismissal compensation to laid-off workers in accordance with the law;
  • Take the necessary measures to train the dismissed workers in the basics of entrepreneurial activity;
  • To use the saved funds to increase the salaries of state and municipal employees;
  • To bring normative legal acts in line with the decree.

State executive bodies, the Department of Presidential Affairs should also carry out the relevant work. The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.
