Kyrgyzstan interested in investments and technologies of Turkey

«We are interested in attracting investments, advanced technologies and management of Turkish companies for development of the country’s economy,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said today during a visit to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of the Republic of Turkey (TOBB) in Ankara.

According to him, the republic is interested in strengthening the bridge of cooperation between the business community of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. The President is confident that expansion of economic cooperation is one of the key priorities of work. There are many Turkish investors in Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, the country is open to them and is ready to receive new entrepreneurs.

The head of state said that the Kyrgyz side fully supported the initiatives of bona fide investors and provides them with maximum assistance.

He reminded that after taking office as President of Kyrgyzstan, he signed two decrees: on the protection of property and support for entrepreneurs and investors, and on additional measures to protect business entities. The main goal was to increase the level of investor confidence in Kyrgyzstan and create conditions for an open business and a favorable investment climate.

Sadyr Japarov said that the new Constitution contains a separate article on the creation of conditions and protection of investors by the state. The Ministry of Investments has been formed, which will provide services and benefits to potential investors based on «single window» principle.

Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide a «window» for free access to the EAEU states and to the Chinese markets.

The head of state is confident that Turkish companies will be able to use the potential of the republic and freely develop these markets.

«We have projects that we offer Turkish business in a number of areas of mutual interest, such as industry, public-private partnership, agriculture, tourism, mining and light industry, hydropower, e-commerce, innovative technologies. I call on Turkish businessmen to open joint ventures in Kyrgyzstan and use the full potential of Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation. We are interested in holding a large-scale Issyk-Kul Business Forum on July 9 this year and invite Turkish companies and entrepreneurs to take an active part in this event,» he stressed.

Investors are the engine for the economy of any country, and everyone must understand and follow this principle. During the business forum, a video was also shown about the investment opportunities of Kyrgyzstan and its investment attractiveness.

Investment Minister Almambet Shykmamatov told in detail about the creation of conditions for investors, amendments to some legislative acts of the country on investment issues, introduction of new mechanisms for attracting foreign direct investment to the republic.

In turn, representatives of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of the Republic of Turkey noted the high interest of Turkish businessmen in participating in the implementation of investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, as well as their intention to participate in the upcoming Issyk-Kul Business Forum on July 9.

The meeting was attended by representatives of large Turkish companies Tekfen holding, Coca Cola suculuk a.ş., Bilkent holding, Eczacibaşı, Simetri grup, Özdersan Deri Makinaları, Yılmaz teknoloji, Pasifik Eurasia lojistik dış ticaret, which are engaged in energy, light and food industry, nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, logistics, mechanical engineering and other sectors.