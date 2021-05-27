President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Batken and Osh regions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Batken and Osh regions on May 27-29. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state will meet with residents of border villages, get acquainted with the situation directly on the spot in order to speed up the process of delimitation and demarcation of sections of the state border.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.