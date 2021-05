A new flight on the route Turkestan — Bishkek — Turkestan will be opened on May 31. Manas International Airport OJSC reported.

According to the company, passengers will be able to fly from Bishkek to Almaty and Nur-Sultan through this city.

Kazakhstani low-cost airline FlyArystan will carry passengers twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The flight duration will be 1 hour 15 minutes.