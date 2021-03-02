President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Nur-Sultan city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reports.

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev and the head of the Kazakhstan’s capital Altai Kulginov, met the head of state at the international airport of Nur-Sultan city.

«Within the framework of the state visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral negotiations with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as further prospects for interaction. The head of state will also meet with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and the Prime Minister Askar Mamin,» the Presidential Executive Office said.