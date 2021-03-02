15:29
USD 84.78
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.15
English

President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Nur-Sultan city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reports.

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev and the head of the Kazakhstan’s capital Altai Kulginov, met the head of state at the international airport of Nur-Sultan city.

«Within the framework of the state visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral negotiations with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as further prospects for interaction. The head of state will also meet with the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin and the Prime Minister Askar Mamin,» the Presidential Executive Office said.
link: https://24.kg/english/185131/
views: 83
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Kazakhstan
President Sadyr Japarov promises to protect investors
Sadyr Japarov tells why he plans visit to Kazakhstan
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on March 2-3
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov intend to nominate him for Nobel Prize
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Presidential spokeswoman tells about results of Sadyr Japarov's visit to Moscow
Human Rights Watch sends recommendations to President Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov about change of power and Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
2 March, Tuesday
15:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 114.4 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 114.4 milli...
15:06
Active member of crime group nicknamed Ulan Uzun arrested in Bishkek
14:56
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Nur-Sultan city
14:34
SCNS, Interior Ministry officers perform Hajj at expense of pilgrims
14:02
National archery team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at International Tournament