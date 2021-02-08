President of Kyrgyzstan schedules local council elections for April 11

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on setting elections of deputies of local councils of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The elections will be held on Sunday, April 11.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) has been instructed to organize holding of elections to the aforementioned representative bodies of local government in accordance with the law.

The Government should allocate the necessary financial resources in accordance with the CEC cost estimate.

During the preparation and holding of the campaign, it is necessary to take measures to ensure the rule of law, rights and freedoms of citizens, law, order and public safety, sanitary and epidemiological safety and protection of citizens’ health, as well as assist the CEC in ensuring cyber security of the information systems.

The decree states that measures must be taken to ensure safe storage of voting equipment and voter identification devices.

The heads of local government and local government bodies were instructed to assist in registration of the population and the relevant election commissions in the formation, clarification and compilation of voter lists and solution of organizational and logistical issues in the preparation and holding of elections.

Previously issued decrees dated February 10 and March 23, 2020 were declared invalid.