Kyrgyzstanis win two more bronze medals at World Wrestling Cup

Kyrgyzstanis Islambek Orozbekov and Ayaal Lazarev won bronze medals at the Individual World Cup in freestyle wrestling. Website of the competition reports.

Islambek Orozbekov competed in the weight category up to 70 kilograms. He defeated Gitinomagomed Gadzhiyev from Azerbaijan with a score 6: 5.

Ayaal Lazarev defeated an Azerbaijani Zhamaldin Magomedov. He won with a score 11: 0.

The Individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).