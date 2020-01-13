Border conflict. Batken police department explains detention of four residents

Four residents of Kok-Tash village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan were detained as part of the initiated criminal cases on incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken reported.

After shooting on the border on January 11, the villagers gathered near a mosque. A clash arose with residents of Maiskoye village, Isfara district of Tajikistan at this time.

«The parties stoned each other. As a result, they broke the slate on the roofs of two Kok-Tash houses, rear window of Honda Stream car, owned by a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic. The fact was registered under the Article «Mass riots.» On the same day, residents of Kok-Tash broke the windshield of a Hyundai Porter car of a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan. The case was opened on the incident under the Article «Hooliganism.» Four residents of Kok-Tash were detained on suspicion of committing these crimes,» the police said.

A rally was held in Bishkek today with a demand to release Nurbek Saparbaev, Usen Saparbaev, Zainidin Berdiev and Ulukbek Saparbaev, who are currently being kept in Kyzyl-Kiya temporary detention center.