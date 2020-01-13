18:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict. Batken police department explains detention of four residents

Four residents of Kok-Tash village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan were detained as part of the initiated criminal cases on incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken reported.

After shooting on the border on January 11, the villagers gathered near a mosque. A clash arose with residents of Maiskoye village, Isfara district of Tajikistan at this time.

«The parties stoned each other. As a result, they broke the slate on the roofs of two Kok-Tash houses, rear window of Honda Stream car, owned by a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic. The fact was registered under the Article «Mass riots.» On the same day, residents of Kok-Tash broke the windshield of a Hyundai Porter car of a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan. The case was opened on the incident under the Article «Hooliganism.» Four residents of Kok-Tash were detained on suspicion of committing these crimes,» the police said.

A rally was held in Bishkek today with a demand to release Nurbek Saparbaev, Usen Saparbaev, Zainidin Berdiev and Ulukbek Saparbaev, who are currently being kept in Kyzyl-Kiya temporary detention center.
link: https://24.kg/english/140337/
views: 72
Print
Related
Border conflict: Protesters demand from President to take control of situation
Residents of border areas: Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan must be transferred to Osh
Residents of Kok-Tash demand to expedite solution of border issues
Border conflict: All evacuated Kyrgyzstanis return to their homes
Officials to hold talks on border issues on January 14
Border conflict: Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over phone
Border conflict: Tajikistanis repeatedly stone vehicle of Kyrgyzstani
Border conflict: Parties agree to install video surveillance
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan catches Tajik colleagues in distorting facts
Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers
Popular
Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek Navat cafe on fire in Bishkek
Fire in Navat cafe extinguished Fire in Navat cafe extinguished
Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek Another rescued snow leopard transported to Bishkek
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
13 January, Monday
18:18
Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of BCC voluntarily resigns Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of BCC voluntaril...
18:10
New Director General of ElTR Television and Radio Company appointed
17:59
Football center: Deputies refuse to express vote of non-confidence in mayor
17:42
Border conflict. Batken police department explains detention of four residents
17:27
Transplant operation: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop cadaveric donation