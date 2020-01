Protest with demand to release detained during a border conflict is taking place in Bishkek.

According to the protesters, four residents of Kok-Tash village were arrested by police on suspicion of provoking the conflict at the border.

«They were detained on January 11 when they were at home. According to some reports, the Tajiks testified against them. In fact, the Tajiks testified against them, because they are neighbors and they know them. The guys came out only after the conflict began, in order to protect their houses,» the villagers said.

According to the protesters, Nurbek Saparbaev, Usen Saparbaev, Zainidin Berdiev and Ulukbek Saparbaev are being kept in the temporary detention center of Kyzyl-Kiya.