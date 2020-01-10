10:58
Attack on journalist: Bolot Temirov has bruises and brain concussion

As a result of an attack on the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov, doctors diagnosed him with bruises and brain concussion. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to the journalist, he wrote a statement to the police and underwent a forensic examination.

«The doctors revealed a brain concussion and bruises. I was prescribed rest. I also underwent examination by neurosurgeons. There is nothing serious yet, but it is necessary to undergo a tomography. Investigation is being carried out by the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district,» said Bolot Temirov.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov yesterday afternoon. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him.
