18:37
Interior Minister takes investigation of attack on Bolot Temirov under control

Head of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan took the case of attack on the Chief Editor of the Internet resource Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov under personal control.

Press service of the ministry noted that the police received a call about attack on the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov today at about 12.45 at the intersection of Erkindik Boulevard and Toktogul Street. «Using physical force, they took away a mobile phone. Then the criminals disappeared in an unknown direction,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

«At present, all the necessary active investigation measures are being taken by the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Bishkek to solve this crime and identify suspects in this case,» press service of the ministry said.

Course of the pre-trial proceedings was taken under the personal control of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, the attack on the journalist occurred today at about 12.30 in the center of Bishkek. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the attack as an attempt to intimidate him.
