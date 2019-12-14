11:55
Matraimovs’ claims to media. Court unfreezes 24.kg, Azattyk and Kloop accounts

Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek unfroze the bank accounts of three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk and journalist Ali Toktakunov. This decision was made the day before by a presiding judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova.

Earlier she made the decision to block the accounts of the media outlets. A petition to cancel the decision was filed by the plaintiffs. In addition, 24.kg news agency also filed a motion to cancel the decision.

In their petition, 24.kg news agency lawyers noted that the defendant disagreed with this measure and considered that the decision was made unlawfully. «By freezing the accounts, the court not only blocked the activities of the news agency, but also violated the rule of the Constitution guaranteeing the right to freedom of speech,» the statement says.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov and his family members filed a lawsuit against 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. In total, the family members of the former customs officer demand from journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek seized media accounts without notification of the defendants. Yesterday, the Matraimovs filed a petition to cancel seizure of media accounts.
