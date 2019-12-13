15:59
The Matraimovs file motion to cancel seizure of media accounts

According to the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek, the Matraimov’s lawyers filed a new motion — to cancel the seizure of bank accounts of Azattyk, Kloop and 24.kg news agency today, on December 13.

Hearing on the motion is expected today, if granted, it will enter into force in 10 days.

The lawsuit on protection of the honor and dignity and business reputation of the Matraimovs has not been withdrawn.

The plaintiffs are the deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the former head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, as well as the Public Foundation named after Ismail Matraimov. The amount of the claims for protection of honor and dignity amounted to: 22.5 million soms against Azattyk, 10 million against journalist Ali Toktakunov, 12.5 million against Kloop, and 15 million against 24.kg news agency.
