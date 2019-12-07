Raiymbek Matraimov files lawsuit against journalists

Raiymbek Matraimov, the ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, filed a lawsuit against Ali Toktakunov, a correspondent for Azattyk radio, and other media representatives. The lawsuit has also been filed against the ex-deputy of the Parliament Shirin Aitmatova. Raiymbek Matraimov informed Kyrgyztoday media outlet about this.

The media quoted the former customs officer as saying: «Since August I have been abroad, where I was dealing with business issues, but after the scandal around transfer from the country of $ 700 million, in which my name was mentioned, I returned and began to work with the investigation to refute false information.»

«I have nothing to do with even 7 tyiyns out of these $ 700 million. I was not familiar with the entrepreneur Aierken Saimaiti. Everything said about me is a lie. I filed a lawsuit against the correspondent of Azattyk Ali Toktakunov, other journalists and the ex-deputy of the Parliament Shirin Aitmatova. Azattyk works at the international level, I am preparing a lawsuit at the same level,» Raiymbek Matraimov told the media outlet.

He recalled that law enforcement agencies checked the property of his family and close relatives, but did not find anything illegal.

«Fiscal inspectors had questions about taxes, we have reimbursed everything to the budget,» said Raiymbek Matraimov.

He informed the media that he would be in Kyrgyzstan during the investigation.

The journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. The publication says that unknown persons repeatedly threatened a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he was forced to flee to Turkey. He was shot dead there.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with the investigation.

Journalists have already published the second part of their investigation.

On November 29, Raiymbek Matraimov was summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security. Yesterday, the ex-deputy chairman of the SCS was repeatedly summoned for questioning by the SCNS.