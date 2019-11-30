Raiymbek Matraimov interrogated at SCNS for five hours

Ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov was interrogated by the State Committee for National Security.

The former customs officer refused to give any comment to reporters.

It is known that he was interrogated as a witness for five hours.

Recall, a journalistic investigation about smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. The material states that unknown people repeatedly threatened the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he was forced to flee to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with the investigation.