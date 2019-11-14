Special commission formed to check activities of ex-consul general in Istanbul

An interdepartmental working group has been formed on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan from among representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country. Its representatives will leave for Istanbul to check the activities of an ex-consul general Erkin Sopokov, the Foreign Ministry said.

The day before, the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov said that Erkin Sopokov had violated the law by handing over a car with diplomatic number plates to a private car dealership for sale. The ministry also said to 24.kg news agency that it was clarifying information on the citizenship of the detained suspects in the murder of a Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti.

It was reported about detention of three foreigners, who are suspected of the murder of the businessman Aierken Saimaiti. They tried to cross the border and hide in Syria. Turkish media reported that Khusein Akhmetaliev and Abdullah Enver are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10, when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed.