15:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Special commission formed to check activities of ex-consul general in Istanbul

An interdepartmental working group has been formed on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan from among representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country. Its representatives will leave for Istanbul to check the activities of an ex-consul general Erkin Sopokov, the Foreign Ministry said.

The day before, the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov said that Erkin Sopokov had violated the law by handing over a car with diplomatic number plates to a private car dealership for sale. The ministry also said to 24.kg news agency that it was clarifying information on the citizenship of the detained suspects in the murder of a Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti.

It was reported about detention of three foreigners, who are suspected of the murder of the businessman Aierken Saimaiti. They tried to cross the border and hide in Syria. Turkish media reported that Khusein Akhmetaliev and Abdullah Enver are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The Chinese citizen Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10, when he was sitting in a cafe on Millet Street in Fatih.

The entrepreneur was associated with a Kyrgyz ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov in an investigation by Azattyk into withdrawal of $ 700 million and gold from Kyrgyzstan through Abdyraz company, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to some reports, Saimaiti drove a car of the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Sopokov, who was dismissed.
link:
views: 95
Print
Related
Saimaiti’s murder. Life of businessman estimated at $ 1,000
Killed Aierken Saimaiti had illegally issued passport of Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises tough measures against Erkin Sopokov
Detainees tell about murder of Aierken Saimaiti
Saimaiti’s murder. Businessman wanted by Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown
Aierken Saimaiti was internationally wanted for fraud in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manat Sulaimanova from Kyrgyzstan tells about feminism in Switzerland Manat Sulaimanova from Kyrgyzstan tells about feminism in Switzerland
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
14 November, Thursday
15:03
Saimaiti’s murder. Life of businessman estimated at $ 1,000 Saimaiti’s murder. Life of businessman estimated at $...
14:55
Only 14% of children with disabilities go to school in Kyrgyzstan
14:40
Son of former president Atambayev sues Prosecutor General’s Office
14:30
Government intends to remove detention centers, prisons from Bishkek
14:17
Kyrgyzstan ready to sign agreement with Great Britain after Brexit