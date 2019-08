Kyrgyzstanis become cycling champions of Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won the Kazakhstan Open Road Race Championship. They informed 24.kg news agency.

Competitions among veterans and amateurs ended in Talgar town. Athletes competed in several age groups.

Kyrgyz athletes competed at distances of 8, 5, 16, 36 and 45 kilometers. Kirill Arefyev (age group 16-29) won one medal of each value, Alexander Dyadichkin (30-34 years old) — a gold and a silver, Vadim Kozlov (45-49 years old) — a gold and a bronze, Igor Filin (50-54 years) — two gold and a silver medals.